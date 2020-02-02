Fire displaces residents at College Station apartments

At least two tenants were displaced Sunday night by a fire at a College Station apartment building.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. at a fourplex on Manuel Drive near Crest Street.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.

The resident who lives in the apartment where the fire started was home at the time, but she was able to safely escape the building.

The American Red Cross was on scene to assist those who have been temporarily displaced the blaze.

No injuries were reported.