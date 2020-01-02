Investigators believe fireplace ember sparked fire in Brazos County

Investigators with the Bryan Fire Marshal's office believe an ember from the fireplace caused a Brazos County home to burn down Wednesday afternoon.

More than 20 firefighters battled for hours in the 8500 block of Elmo Weedon Road Wednesday. They struggled with having enough water.

"I think the closet hydrant that we found was about 3/4 of a mile from the scene," said Chief Jason Ware, of the Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department, Precinct 3.

Firefighters called for mutual assistance from several nearby agencies.

"Their job is to do is to haul water back in forth from the hydrant to the scene, hydrant to the scene and it's called a water shuttle and it usually works really well and we just have them in kind of a rotation and we dump into a porta tank or drop tank," said Ware.

"When we got there there was a lot of fire," he said.

The new year has brought a new setback for the Peters Family. They've lived in Brazos County for seven generations now.

"We're in shock right off the bat. But very optimistic just like I say they were just thankful and blessed that they were able to get out," said Jeff Peters, son of the owners of the home.

"And again we praise the Lord for that and I know He's got something great coming for them," he added.

Peters' parents lived in the home for decades.

"It just kind of started yesterday Mom and Dad were home and then they smelled smoke and got to looking around and then they were able to get out. And the house just went up," said Peters.

Most of the roof on the house is gone. Firefighters said when they arrived they had to go into defensive mode because the fire was racing through the attic making it unsafe to fight it from inside.

The family said they were grateful for the large response from the fire service.

"They did an outstanding job just having to hustle and transport back and forth I don't even know how many trips they made to do it but it was a pretty big fire and they had to really work at it and it is a big challenge out in the rural areas," said Peters.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators say it's a good reminder to have your fireplace maintained and watch out for embers being able to ignite items outside.

The family tells us they do have insurance for the loss.