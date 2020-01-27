Discarded cigarette ignites small fire at local apartment complex

No one is hurt after a fire at a Bryan apartment complex.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at the apartments in the 3000 block of Old Oaks Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters and KBTX arrived on the scene, there was a fire still burning on the backside of the building coming from the porch area.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly without any major damage to the structure.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators say a discarded cigarette is what started the fire.