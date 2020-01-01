Firearms instructor shares expertise on church security after North Texas shooting

As churches prepare for their first services of the new year, security is on the minds of many following a deadly shooting inside a Fort Worth area church Sunday morning.

Two congregation members and the gunman were killed at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement as Communion was being served. A live stream at the church caught the gunman opening fire on congregation. A firearms instructor on their security team killed the gunman.

Jake Cawthon is a license-to-carry instructor, reserve police officer, and co-owner of Circle Star Firearms & Outdoors in Anderson. He also works with local churches, schools, and organizations on security plans. Cawthon said it's a good idea for these groups to have response procedures in place.

"It is good to see now that you're seeing more and more churches step up and take a more security-minded approach to their congregations," said Cawthon.

The situation in White Settlement all happened in just six seconds.

"We had a good guy with a gun that neutralized a bad guy with a gun," said Cawthon.

"We need to stop the threat which is the shooter but at the same time protect everybody else and so they did a great job I from the video I've seen it's textbook. They did a wonderful job," he said.

In the video, you can also see other armed members of the security team react after the gunman goes down.

"They had great weapon control and then from there, you can see they do a really good job of getting the congregation out. There was a very clean systematic approach," he said after watching clips of the scene that have been on the news in recent days.

Cawthon says their businesses are seeing an increase in calls about handguns and personal security because of the White Settlement Shooting.

"We could have lost a lot more people that day and so I 100 percent believe putting a good person with training, an armed person with training in that position is the best answer to it," he said. "Because you were able to stop a threat, stop a situation from happening and save many more lives," said Cawthon.

He also said knowing how to draw a weapon quickly is important and feeling comfortable with the firearm you choose to carry.