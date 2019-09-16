Firefighters battle blaze at Burleson County RV park

Authorities in Burleson County are investigating an overnight fire that tore through a Snook building Monday morning.

According to John Collins, the Snook Fire Chief, firefighters were called out to the Paradise RV Park on F.M. 60 just after 4:00 a.m.

After meeting with the owners and learning the layout of the building, firefighters made entry but they had trouble finding the fire. They were forced to make entry a second time from a different entrance and found the blaze upstairs.

The fire is now extinguished and investigators are trying to determine the cause. Chief Collins said foul play is not suspected.

