Firefighters were on scene Sunday afternoon of a home fire on the eastern side of Brazos County.

The fire was reported shortly before noon in the Timberwilde community off Elmo Weedon Road.

Three adults inside the mobile home safely escaped before it went up in flames.

It took volunteer firefighters about two hours to get the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators will be looking into what caused the fire.