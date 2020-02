Bryan firefighters worked quickly Sunday evening to stop a fire that damaged a shed in the backyard of a home.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Roberts Street near Beck Street and was reported by neighbors who saw flames coming from the roof of the structure.

Bryan police had to close Roberts Street between Beck and Groesbeck Street as firefighters worked to stop the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into what started the blaze.