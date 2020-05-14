Firefighters save dogs trapped in fire, now the family needs help with rebuilding home

A Franklin family who left town last week to do some shopping returned to find their home was on fire and their two dogs rescued by first responders.

Photo courtesy: Robertson County EMS

"We had just got in line to pay for our things at Lowe's," said Ashley. "We went to get things for our pool because we wanted to swim on Mother's Day. That's when our neighbor called us and said the house was on fire."

Clint, Ashley, Easton, and Bella lost almost everything they own in the fire that may have started with a malfunctioning ventilation fan in a bathroom.

Firefighters and law enforcement were able to successfully rescue their two dogs, Stella and Tilly, from inside the burning house.

The family is staying across the street now in an empty rental but their living situation is only temporary. They also had no renter's insurance.

A GoFund Me account has been set up to help with finances. They also lost almost all their clothes and furniture.

They had just finished making payments on new furniture after some of their belongings were damaged in last year's tornado. They believe water damage from that storm is what caused the malfunction with the vent that started the fire.

The family is thankful for the help they've already received. An anonymous donor immediately took care of the vet bills for the dogs at Robertson County Veterinary Services.

"It's confusing to have something like this happen again so close to the anniversary of the tornado," said Ashley.

