Firefighters statewide train for pipeline fires at Brayton Fire Field

Firefighters from across the state came to the Brazos Valley this weekend for a two-day firefighting course.

ExxonMobil and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service teamed up to bring firefighters to the TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field.

The training was solely focused on how to successfully fight pipeline and storage tank fires.

This weekend’s training was just one of five training opportunities that the two organizations are putting on. Nicolas Medina with Exxonmobile says by the end of these courses, more than 250 firefighters statewide will be trained on how to handle these specific types of incidents.

Stephen Pearson, a 12-year firefighter, traveled from the Killeen Fire Department to learn the correct ways to approach pipeline fires.

“I feel like these hands-on exercises are extremely necessary,” said Pearson. “Mainly because we as emergency responders we don't get exposed to every type of scenario in the world, so coming here gives us that hands-on practice."

Exxonmobil says that although pipeline emergencies don’t happen often, it is important that first responders in Texas are prepared.

