First COVID-19 positive inmate booked into Brazos County Detention Center

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says it has received its first COVID-19 positive inmate.

The suspect was arrested for assault family violence by College Station Police on May 31. He told officers that he was receiving medical treatment in the community and may have COVID-19.

The sheriff's office says it followed infectious disease protocols while processing the inmate. That includes medical isolation and personal protective equipment. He was also tested for COVID-19. That test came back positive Tuesday.

Officials plan to continue implementing its response plan. They say the Brazos County Health District will be notified before the inmate is released.