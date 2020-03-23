First Financial Bank supporting local restaurants with to-go orders

A local bank is helping local restaurants during this difficult economic time with dining rooms closed down.

First Financial Bank is getting to-go lunches for bank employees at all their branches in town. For the next two weeks, they are visiting various restaurants to help them out. They started picking up the to-go food last week.

"You know we recognize what's going on and there's a lot of local businesses that are suffering right now and we're doing our part hopefully to help them," said Mike Holmgreen, First Financial Bank Executive Vice President.

Monday morning the bank's Tower Point branch stopped by the nearby Layne's to get food to-go.

Holmgreen estimates they are getting between 50 and 70 lunches for their branches each day.

If you want to help support local restaurants and businesses, CLICK HERE for a list of businesses that are open, changing hours, offering specials or any other special arrangements to stay in business.