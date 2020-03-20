First case of COVID-19 community transmission confirmed by BCHD

At a press conference with the Brazos County Health Department, Dr. Seth Sullivan confirmed a male in his late 30s without travel history has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is the first indication of community transmission within the county.

Another positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the press conference. The second patient is a male in his 20s that did travel to New Mexico.

Dr. Sullivan stressed this is not a time to panic or stress. He advised continuing the advice previously given by the Brazos County Health District; wash hands, stay inside, avoid gathering of 10 or more and self-isolate if you have symptoms.