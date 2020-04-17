First case of COVID-19 in Navasota confirmed

The first case of COVID-19 in the city of Navasota has been confirmed. The patient is a female in her 50s. At this time, more information has not been released.

This brings the total of positive cases in Grimes County to 10.

Residents are asked to continue practicing social distancing and to adhere to guidelines and recommendations of Governor Abbott, President Trump, and the CDC.

The city said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

To view current numbers of positive cases in the Brazos Valley and an interactive map of cases in Texas,