First day of Passover looks a little different this year due to Covid-19

Wednesday marked the first day of Passover, which is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the liberation from slavery in Egypt.

It's celebrated for more than a week, and it kicks off with the Passover Seder, a feast that is usually spent in a synagogue with hundreds of other people.

Thanks to COVID-19, this year's Passover is going to look a little different.

"We open the Seder by saying why is this night different than all other nights, and actually this night is really, really different," said Co-director of the Rohr Chabad Jewish Center, Manya Lazaroff.

Lazaroff is used to setting the table with her husband, the Rabbi, and her children for 100 or more people. Instead, they're setting the table for her family of eight.

"We need to even more so, as much as we're separated, we actually need to stick together, and we need to remember that this is exactly where we need to be - inside our little homes," said Lazaroff.

Since ingredients for Passover can be challenging to come by, her family passed out more than 40 Seder kits so that families and students could create their own traditional meal. This kit included matzah, a bottle of kosher wine, and specific condiments and herbs.

"Yes, this is going to be a different night, but it's what is wanted of us right now, and so that's what we're going to do," said Lazaroff.