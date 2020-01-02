World's first cloned cat celebrates 18 years of life in College Station

The famous cat that has been making headlines since 2001 celebrated her 18th birthday on December 22.

CC, short for Copy Cat, was the first-ever cloned pet. She was cloned back in 2001 at Texas A&M University, where Duane Kraemer helped create her.

His wife, Shirley Kraemer, adopted the cat shortly after she was created, and they’ve had her ever since.

CC lives in a special shed in the Kraemer’s backyard. It was created for her and three of her offspring. She has made headlines around the world, but Kraemer said she is still breaking boundaries.

“When CC was first produced, it was thought that clones died young,” said Kraemer. “She has proved that not to be the case.”

He said she has been a great pet and is still living a healthy life. After working diligently to clone a cat for the first time, Kraemer said that’s his favorite thing about her.

“My favorite thing is that she’s the first of cloned pets,” he said. “There was a lot of interest in her, and there has been for many years.”

He said it’s nice to have people interested in what you do.

Kraemer showed us a bulky folder full of publications with CC’s name on it. He said when Texas A&M gave him the folder, they told him she is still the biggest story to come out of Texas A&M internationally.

Kraemer said some people claim that she is the most famous cat in the world, and he agrees.