First-ever Brazos Valley Gives nets an estimated $300k for local non-profits

Brazos Valley Gives brought the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits during the 18-hour online giving challenge on Wednesday, October 22.

"It was really exciting. We are just over the moon with the response and the money we raised for our local non-profits," said co-chair Julie Porter.

At the 11:00 p.m. cutoff on Wednesday, the first-ever Brazos Valley Gives netted $295,208, but that number doesn't include donations that continued past that hour.

"We fully expect to exceed the $300,000 mark," said Porter.

Organizers and participants said the event was also an excellent opportunity for some lesser-known non-profits to be showcased as donors were invited to choose from more than 100 participating organizations.

The group that raised the most money was the College Station ISD Education Foundation. It raised $18,523. Click here to see the results for all participating groups.

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley hopes to make this an annual event on every 4th Tuesday in October.