First of two cold fronts this week brings a Monday morning rain chance

The work and school week has a chance to start with rain and a few rumbles in the Brazos Valley. Low impact, but it could slow a few of us down as we hit the road Monday morning.

Cold front number one of the week arrives in the early morning to sunrise hours of Monday. As a west to northwest wind turns in, a line of rain is expected to develop across the northern reaches of the area between 3am and 4am. This line should be thin and moves by almost as quickly as it moves in.

Around or shortly after sunrise, this line of activity may try to strengthen and carry a few non-severe thunderstorms through the east and southeastern parts of the Brazos Valley. Time window falls between 6am and 9am. If these rumbles can rattle, a quick 1/2" of rain is not ruled out for those under the noisier weather.

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR BEFORE HITTING THE ROAD MONDAY MORNING WITH YOUR KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Rain moves out, breezy wind blows in drier -- not colder -- air as we set off on a spring-like feel for Monday. Afternoon highs are slated to reach the low 70s.

The second cold front of the week arrives Tuesday night into the very early hours of Wednesday morning. Since the first cold front pushed out the moisture, no rai chance is expected with this one. In fact, it will be perfectly sunny after the front passes by.

What that second cold front does bring: cold, winter air. Highs are only expected to reach the low 50s, feeling colder Wednesday thanks to a breezy and gusty north-northwest wind.

Early spring gardens and early bloomers beware: a couple of mornings of frost and a light freeze are in the works this week.

More details on timing and all the changes expected this week are included in the video above.