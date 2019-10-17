First responders train canines at TEEX Disaster City

Some canines learned lessons this week that could help save lives. Search teams from across the country spent time at Disaster City in College Station.

The three-day training course lets the instructors teach the dogs how to find people in the rubble. First responders from Texas, Minnesota, Alabama and New York were in attendance.

"Once they have located those victims, they get in as close as they can to them and they bark until their handler is able to figure out what that location is and mark it so rescue teams can come in and participate," said Christy Bormann, Texas Task Force 1 Canine Search Specialist.

The dogs were able to find all the participants that were trapped in the simulation Thursday.