Fish removal begins at Bryan Municipal Lake

Big changes have started at the Bryan Municipal Lake. Fish are being removed and transplanted into the Burton Creek Watershed.

The City of Bryan put up barricades Monday at the Astin Recreational Area and is closing the grounds at the former Municipal Golf Course during improvement work.

SOLitude Lake Management talked to KBTX about the fish removal process. They use an electric current to stun the fish, but say it doesn't hurt them.

"We've already caught a number of largemouth bass, some crappie, red ear bluegill, and we're just going around and catching as many of these as we can over the next few days so that they can be moved over to another creek before this lake is drained," said SOLitude Lake Management's Cole Kabella.

The lake is expected to be drained this summer and improvement work will go through the end of 2021.

