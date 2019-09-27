Fitness Friday - Altiner Fitness

Even when you're hurt or injured, it's still important to stay in shape. Believe it or not, there are options to help you as you heal!

Baykal Altiner is a personal trainer in College Station. He currently works out of Pebble Creek Country Club. He focuses on helping people who need a little more attention in their workouts, including people who are recovering from injuries.

All of the workouts can be modified for whatever bothers you.

Altiner also trains youth athletes in the area.

