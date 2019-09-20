Fitness Friday - Club Pilates

There's a new studio open in South College Station that adds a little more to the pilates experience.

Club Pilates offers a reformer-based workout, but they also use TRX bands and medicine balls to augment the workouts.

While pilates involves a lot of stretching, you can set the workout for any level of fitness.

Club Pilates focuses on helping you with functional movement. It's low weight and low impact which is good for physical therapy.

Club Pilates focuses on helping you with functional movement. It's low weight and low impact which is good for physical therapy.