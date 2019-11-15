Fitness Friday - Innovative Fitness

Innovative Fitness offers a lot of different options all for one price.

The gym, located at 3024 Texas Avenue, has regular weight lifting and cardio classes but also has Zumba, hammock yoga, hot yoga, pole fitness, and even bilingual classes taught partially in Spanish.

Owner Trevor Carney wants the gym to be a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to get healthier. "We specialize in strength training. We do a little bit of holistic physical therapy and all kind of fun classes."

They can even bring instructors on-site wherever you'd like to work out.

Innovative Fitness doesn't have contracts, instead, you purchase your membership month to month.