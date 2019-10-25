Fitness Friday - Lions Den Professional Wrestling

Is it your dream to make it big in the ring? Do you want to wrestle and wow the crowd? You can get started right here in Bryan!

Lions Den Professional Wrestling hosts trains up and coming wrestlers at their facility in Downtown Bryan, right next to Ice House on Main.

You can learn everything, starting with how to pull off the moves safely. There's a lot of work that goes into making sure you can wrestle for years without seriously hurting yourself.

Owner and Head Coach Houston Carson wrestled professionally for a decade and had to retire because of a medical condition. He didn't want to get out of the sport, so he opened the training facility.

The Lions Den offers a 12-month program that teaches you everything you need to know. You can find out more information in the Related Links section of this article.

The promotions side of the business is also celebrating its two year anniversary on November 9 at Smitty K's. Houston is coming out of retirement for one last match! You can find tickets in the Relates Links section as well.