Fitness Friday - Row House

You might think an entire class devoted to rowing might get tedious, but you'd be wrong! Row House in College Station keeps things fresh throughout every class.

Rowing is one of the most low-impact workouts you can do. It also works out a majority of your body, especially your legs and core. Every stroke includes a crunch, so you can end up doing over 1,000 by the end of class!

Workouts also include breaks from the machine to do a little weight work. You use small dumbells to help the muscles you use on the rower.

If you're interested in learning more, watch the videos or click on the link in the Related Links section.