Fitness Friday – Yoga Pod

In this week’s Fitness Friday, we're slowing things down. Being fit doesn't just mean you're physically in shape.

We checked out Yoga Pod in College Station to get our mind and spirit set as well.

Yoga Pod offers almost 60 classes every week, from beginner to expert levels. The lead instructor at Yoga Pod says the classes start with finding your breath before diving into poses. But you don’t have to be very flexible to do yoga.

If you want to try out Yoga Pod, they offer an unlimited four-week trial for $40. We have a link to their website in the 'Related Links' section on this page.

