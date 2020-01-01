Fitness resolutions under way on day one of 2020

A new year means new goals. People across the nation are setting their New Year's resolutions to prepare themselves for a year of success.

The most common New Year's resolutions are fitness related, and some people got a head start on their goals on the first day of the year.

Former Texas A&M Volleyball Coach and Olympian Laurie Corbelli is one of them.

"I want to stay healthy," Corbelli said. "I hope to go into the next phase of my life as a grandmother, and I want to be an active grandma."

She joined MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club, so she didn't have to accomplish them on her own.

"I really think the support team you surround yourself with because it's not just accountability; it's encouragement, enthusiasm, and fun," said Corbelli.

A US News report said 80% of New year's resolutions fail by February. CEO of MaretHouse Fitness Club David MaretHouse said meeting your goals can be easier with people supporting you.

"It's not about getting across the finish line," said MaretHouse. "It's about getting across the finish line with as many people as I can bring with me."

Corbelli said she's stayed on top of her fitness in recent months, and that's all thanks to her gym family.

"You have to keep the people around you that are helping you get through the tough stuff."