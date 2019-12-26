5 Houston-area men arrested for robbery at College Station T-Mobile

The following is a news release from the College Station Police Department:

"On Thursday, December 26, 2019 at about 6:23 p.m. Officers with the College Station Police Department responded to a robbery at the T-Mobile store located at 4400 State Highway 6 South. Four black males were reported to have entered the store and threatened violence in order to gain access to the store’s safe. The actors were reported to have taken all of the store’s iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Samsung Notes before leaving in two vehicles.

Thanks to the assistance of State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, and Officers with the Navasota Police Department, both suspect vehicles were located and stopped without incident. The first suspect vehicle was stopped on State Highway 6, north of Navasota, at about 6:42 p.m. and was found to contain two suspects. The second suspect vehicle was stopped on State Highway 6, south of Navasota, at about 6:52 p.m. and was found to contain three suspects.

All five suspects were arrested for Robbery, a second-degree felony. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered. No one was injured during this offense.

Sec. 29.02. ROBBERY. (a) A person commits an offense if, in the course of committing theft as defined in Chapter 31 and with intent to obtain or maintain control of the property, he: (2) intentionally or knowingly threatens or places another in fear of imminent bodily injury or death.

Arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail: Jaqweec Tywhon Biggles, a 27-year old resident of Houston, Texas; Michael Dwyane Smith, a 27-year-old resident of Houston, Texas; Terry Jarome Simmons, a 25-year-old resident of Spring, Texas; Dedsimon Melvel Ford, a 23-year-old resident of Spring, Texas; and Jarvis Marcele Flint, a 21-year-old resident of Houston, Texas.

The safety of our community does not have borders. It is the goal of every law enforcement agency to protect the citizens that we serve. Be the eyes and ears of your police department. #HearItSeeItReportIt In any emergency, call 911. When you see suspicious activity, please immediately contact:

·(979) 764-3600 for the College Station Police Department

·(979) 845-2345 for the Texas A&M University Police Department

·(979) 361-3888 for the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

Together, we can make a difference in our community."