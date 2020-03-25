Five more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Brazos County

Five more positive cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday by the Brazos County Health District.

That brings the total number to 21 confirmed cases for the county.

Two of those cases are hospitalized. The first hospitalized case was announced Tuesday.

So far, there have been no deaths reportedly linked to the virus.

The health district said they will only be reporting on the numbers of cases confirmed in the county and not giving any further information.

The next scheduled press conference is March 30 at 4:30 p.m.