Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials announced five new positive cases in the county Friday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 202. 95 cases are still considered to be active.

There are 91 patients who have recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Five people are currently hospitalized. Two people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

No new deaths have been announced, keeping the total number of people killed by the virus in Brazos County at 16.

A total of 3,697 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that update on-air and online.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 16

77802 - 17

77803 - 37

77807 - 13

77808 - 7

77840 - 34

77843 - No cases reported

77845 - 78

77862 - No cases reported

77866 - No cases reported

77881 - No cases reported

