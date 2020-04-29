Five new confirmed COVID-19 cases, one new hospitalization in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new hospitalization in the county.

There are 89 active cases out of a total of 193 positive cases in the county. 88 individuals have recovered and eight are hospitalized. There have been 16 deaths due to the respiratory virus.

A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 3,516 tests have been administered.

Zip Code information of the cases has been provided by the Brazos County Health District.

77801 - 15 cases

77802 - 17 cases

77803 - 34 cases

77807 - 12 cases

77808 - 7 cases

77840 - 33 cases

77845 - 75 cases

No cases have been reported in zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866 and 77881.

