Five people injured in two-vehicle crash south of Navasota

Five people were injured in an accident just south of Navasota Sunday.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Apr. 19, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 6 and FM 2. According to investigators, a Chevy 350 pickup truck with two people inside was crossing Highway 6 when it was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.

All four people inside the Tahoe were taken to hospitals in Byran and College Station. The driver of the Tahoe was flown to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital by medical helicopter.

A passenger in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't injured. He was cited for failure to yield right-of-way at an intersection and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

DPS troopers were assisted at the scene by Grimes County Sheriff's deputies, the Navasota Fire Department and White Hall Community Volunteer Fire Department.