Flooding concerns for some in Brazos Valley

After multiple rounds of rain that moved through the Brazos Valley earlier this week, some folks were left with over 5” of rain, while others missed out on some of the heavier downpours and picked up less than half an inch in some isolated spots. Generally, rainfall totals since Monday sat between 1.5” and 2.5” of rain.

It was a final round of heavy rain and storms moved through the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon lingering into the afternoon hours on Saturday that pushed some locations into some minor flooding concerns. Here were some of the 24 hour rainfall reports from official recording stations across the area:

• Lexington: 2.22”

• Giddings: 1.00”

• Dime Box: 0.97”

• Thorndale: 1.28”

• Buckholts: 1.19”

• Cameron: 1.29”

• Gause: 1.89”

• Hearne: 0.96”

• Caldwell: 0.53”

• Lyons: 0.36”

• Snook: 0.36”

• Lake Somerville: 0.64”

• Burton: 0.54”

• Brenham: 0.72”

• Industry: 0.84”

• Bellville: 1.24”

• Hempstead: 0.99”

• Navasota: 1.49”

• Gibbons Creek: 1.62”

• Easterwood Airport: 1.10”

• Coulter Field: 0.72”

• Normangee: 2.64”

• Easterly: 3.32”

• Lake Limestone: 2.14”

• Leona: 1.72”

• North Zulch: 4.57”

• Madisonville: 2.56”

• Crockett: 0.43”

• Kenard: 1.03”

• Ratcliff: 0.61”

• Riverside: 0.36”

• Huntsville: 0.14”

• Montgomery: 0.29”

• Willis: 0.38”

• Magnolia: 0.96”

• Conroe: 0.67”

• Coldspring: 1.62”

Here were some of our Weather Watcher totals:

• South Bryan: 0.60”

• Wixon Valley: 1.10”

• Carlos: 2.09”

• NW Madison County: 0.70”

• NW Grimes County: 3.00”

• Cross: 4.94”

