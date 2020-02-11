Flores honors life of local law enforcement officer in U.S. House

Congressman Bill Flores last week honored the life of a local long-time law enforcement officer who recently passed away.

George Aguilar served the Bryan Police Department as a patrol officer and later a detective for 34 years before retiring in 2015. During that time, Aguilar worked with Lamar and Bryan High Schools as a school resource and K9 officer.

Following his retirement from the Bryan Police Department, Aguilar served as a bailiff for Brazos County Associate Courts until his passing last month after a battle with cancer.

