Florida man hits McDonald’s worker for taking too long, police say

A Florida man didn’t get his fast food fast enough, so he punched a restaurant employee in the face, police say.

According to WKMG, 34-year-old Sherman Lee Brown grew weary of the long line at a McDonald’s in Leesburg at 3:20 a.m. on July 30. After stepping out of his girlfriend’s Ford Focus, Brown began yelling at people in the car in front of them.

When it was their turn to order, Brown allegedly hurled insults and derogatory names at the female worker. A police report indicated he told her to, “Hurry the (expletive) up."

The worker told Brown to calm down because she would not serve him while he was being verbally abusive. That prompted him to get out of the Focus again, this time to confront the employee, police said.

Officers said he threatened her with violence. She tried to close the window but he landed a blow to her face before she could, knocking off her glasses.

The victim’s face began to swell. She suffered a cut on her lip, as well.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and began looking for the Focus. They pulled it over the next day and identified Brown as the suspect.

Investigators included his photo in a lineup and the victim named him as her assailant.

They arrested him Wednesday on charges of burglary and battery with one prior conviction.

