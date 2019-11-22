Early spike in Brazos County flu cases

The temperature has been dropping around the Brazos Valley, but local health officials say the flu numbers are getting higher.

"Flu takes advantage of the weather patterns. So when it gets cool, that's when we see influenza transmitting,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan with Baylor Scott & White and Brazos County Alternate Health Authority.

Flu season begins the first week of October, and up to this point in 2018, the Brazos County Health District says there were 136 confirmed cases of the flu. In 2019, they say there are already 705.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District says this is not a pattern they are used to seeing this early in the year.

"In years past, we have not seen such a dramatic leap this time of year in November,” said Parrish.

These high numbers are not just in Brazos County. They are being seen statewide. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the entire state of Texas is seeing higher numbers compared to most of the United States.

"This is concerning for multiple reasons. This is a very transient state; people are coming in and out a lot, meaning it can transfer easily to other states as well," said Parrish.

Just last week, a Somerville teen was hospitalized after experiencing complications from the flu. She was on life support for five days, and her heart stopped twice. Now, her family is happy to report that she is taking her first steps towards recovery.

Health officials are again stressing the importance of getting the flu vaccine.

"We have to do what we can do, and we can get vaccinated. We can use common sense when we get sick, to stay home and get on antivirals as soon as possible if appropriate, and calling in with our primary care physicians,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The Brazos County Health District is holding a free flu shot day on December 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at its facility.

The Health District is located at 201 N. Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas 77803.

