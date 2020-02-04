Flu virus has hit Brazos County hard this season

This flu season has seen higher numbers than usual, and Brazos County is following that trend.

CHI St. Joseph Health Adult Nurse Practitioner, Joy Trevino, gives flu shots every day around this time of the year.

Trevino also knows what it's like to have the flu.

"Oh, the flu sucks very bad," said Trevino. "You pretty much feel like a train has run you over."

Just in the month of December, there were 18,000 cases in the US.

"About 250,000 have been hospitalized for the flu, and there have been about 15-20,000 deaths so far," said Trevino.

Mary Parrish, with the Brazos County Health District, said this year's flu season has hit hard.

"It's been very intense," said Parrish.

In the months of December and January, there have been over 1,700 cases in Brazos County. This time last year there were only 303.

"Usually, we see the A strain more prevalent, but for whatever reason this year, the B strain has been more prevalent," said Parrish.

They saw an early spike in these cases in December, which is unusual. Parrish explains the spike doesn't indicate the season could end earlier.

Parrish said a primary reason there has been such a spike is due to the lack of people getting their shot.

"Unfortunately, it creates the ideal situation for the flu virus to spread," said Parrish.

Trevino reminds the community that it isn't too late to get your flu shot.

"On its best year, the flu shot is about 60% effective," said Trevino. "However, if you don't get your flu shot, it's 0% effective."