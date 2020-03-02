Focus at Four: Breaking down the spread of the Coronavirus

New cases of coronavirus are still surfacing across the nation.

Washington State is now confirming six deaths and more patients have been reported in at least 12 states.

The government is working to calm fears but that's hard to do in a 24-hour news cycle and scary headlines.

So we're talking to Dr. Seth Sullivan about what the spread of the disease will actually mean without the scary headlines or projections.

We asked Dr. Sullivan if we can even trust data like mortality rates.

"What we've seen so far... and that's if the data is accurate," Dr. Sullivan says, "That's the big question. And how many folks have actually been infected and that's tough to really know."

Dr. Sullivan says regardless of scary statistics and headlines, there's not much the average person can do. He recommends frequent handwashing and limiting all unnecessary travel. But no plan is foolproof and people will get sick.

Dr. Sullivan concluded the conversation by reminding everyone to only believe statistics from reliable sources.

"The CDC and I would agree that right now the risk to the average American is low," said Dr. Sullivan.

