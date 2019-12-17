Focus at Four: Child stress during the holidays

As a parent, it's easy to let the holidays stress you out. Parents all too often hold themselves to ridiculously high standards for the sake of their child's memory.

It's a wonderfully selfless gesture, but it shouldn't prevent parents from feeling fulfilled if they can't get their child everything on their list this year.

Dr. Adam Saenz, a psychologist, and CEO of EQ Group talks with us about strategies to use to make the holiday as stress-free as possible.

One of the techniques Dr. Saenz points to is having a real conversation with your child about their expectations for the holidays.

"The most important thing is to communicate," Saenz says "parents can talk to their kids and ask them, as silly as this may sound, ask the child, 'How do you want to feel this holiday?'"

Dr. Saenz goes on to say that the most valuable gift is the time spent with loved ones. The memories of spending time are far more lasting than the memory of a tangible object.

Watch the full interview in the player above for Dr. Saenz's complete list of tips to take control of your family's holiday season.