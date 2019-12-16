Focus at Four: Discussing the Afghanistan Papers

The Washington Post's recently published "Afghanistan Papers" has provided insight into the Afghanistan War and the role of the U.S. military in the region.

The report is roughly 2,000 pages of private, closed-door interviews with high ranking military and political officials about the shortcomings and failures in the effort to establish a self-sufficient government in Afghanistan.

The Washington Post report concludes with four key takeaways:

1. There was no coherent U.S. policy for Afghanistan

2. Congress and the public didn't seem interested in how much the war cost.

3. Measuring fatalities is a troubling metric of success.

4. Wartime state-building programs cannot fix underlying social problems.

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Kim Field joined First News at Four to talk about the findings. Field is currently the Executive Director of the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. She served four tours of duty in Afghanistan and served as a senior adviser to generals throughout the war.

A cutdown version of the interview aired on Monday. The full conversation with General Field is in the video player.

If you would like to read the Washington Post's reporting on this, there is a link in the related links section.