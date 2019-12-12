Focus at Four: Eating healthy through the holidays

The holidays bring lots of food, colder weather, and shorter daylight hours.

With all of these factors combined, it can be difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Danielle Hammond-Krueger joined First News at Four to discuss some easy suggestions you can take to eat healthy through the holiday season.

Steps like taking smaller portions, understanding nutrient facts, and a balanced plate goes a long way to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during the holidays.

One of the biggest challenges is simply asserting yourself. Just having the courage to politely decline seconds and not feeling obligated to overeat in an attempt to appease a host.

Another great way to stay fit during the holiday season is to try and avoid drinking your calories.

"There's really not even one that's great," Hammond-Krueger says "they're all empty calories. You're not getting any vitamin A from your cocktail, I promise."

She goes on to say that you shouldn't beat yourself up about your holiday eating habits, just set dietary goals and take steps to meet those goals every day.