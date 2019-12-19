Focus at Four: Newspaper highlights dangerous methane leaks happening in Texas

"To the naked eye, there is nothing out of the ordinary at the DCP Pegasus gas processing plant in West Texas, one of the thousands of installations in the vast Permian Basin that have transformed America into the largest oil and gas producer in the world."

The article outlines how an invisible gas could be killing the planet.

Methane, one of the worst contributors to the greenhouse effect that's theorized to be one of the leading causes of global warming, is spewing from facilities as far as the eye can see.

Companies drilling and refining oil are supposed to regulate their methane emissions, but because the gas is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, it can be hard to regulate.

Until a new camera technology developed by Kessel changed the game and revealed a problem far worse than he could've imagined.

Kessel explains, "by visualizing it and making it more tangible, we hope people can see the effects of our actions."

