Focus at Four: Lack of diversity in Oscar nominations

Monday's Oscar nominations were noticeably lacking in diversity.

Of the 20 actors nominated, 19 were white.

None of the 5 directors were women.

It's a problem that sparked outrage when every actor in 2015 and 2016 was white.

In response, social media started the #oscarssowhite movement to push the Academy to diversify its selections.

The Academy responded and pledged to double the diversity in terms of members.

But flash forward to 2020 and we're almost no better than we were 5 years ago.

So we asked a professor of film and women's and gender studies, Dan Humphrey to break down why exactly the 2020 nominations felt largely homogenous.

Humphrey says it's a complex issue with a wide range of factors to consider and certainly not easily solved.

"These films focused on women or people of color are getting made more and more," Humphrey says, "and they're, as funny as this may seem, canceling each other out because it splits the vote."

Humphrey says he hopes the extremely talented and deep list of potential nominees was in part to blame for the lack of diversity this year.

