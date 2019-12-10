Focus at Four: Local economic impact of the holiday season

The holiday season brings with it a boom in the local economy.

The Bryan College Station area relies on it and the cyclical nature of shopping.

Professor Dennis Jansen, director of the Private Enterprise Research Center at Texas A&M University joined us to talk about the statistics on the holiday season.

"So December are the big peaks," Jansen says, "and basically in December, employment in the area is about 5% higher in retail trade than it is in a typical month."

Jansen talked about the trends in local data and what it means for the Bryan College Station economy, like how recession-proof the area is and how other local economies affect our own.

Check out the full interview in the player above.