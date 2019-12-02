Focus at Four: Nutrient Scanner Technology

What if you could point your finger at any food and know its complete nutrient makeup?

It's not that simple, but the technology is closer than you might think. On Monday, Dmitry Kurouski joined First News at Four to discuss the latest developments in Raman spectroscopy.

The science uses laser scanning to determine the makeup of any food or plant.

By building statistical models of foods and plants with contents already known, researchers at Texas A&M University can compare the reading of the spectrometer to determine a fairly accurate nutrient composition.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.