Focus at Four: Preventing the Flu during the holiday season

Getting sick during the holiday season can really put a damper on the season of joy.

Flu numbers in the region are skyrocketing. They're nearly seven times higher than this time last year.

Dr. Seth Sullivan of Baylor, Scott, & White Health Network joins us to talk about what could account for this high spike that has no end in sight.

The biggest contributor? Human to human contact. Dr. Sullivan says with schools still in session and holiday parties ratcheting up, it makes it easy for the virus to spread.

"We're up around 1,800 [flu cases] which in comparison, sometimes we'll see 4,000 in a year," Dr. Sullivan says "So we're just clipping right along, this early in the year."

He couldn't say when the spread will start to slow, but he did say that the spread, if it continues this way, would be unprecedented.

