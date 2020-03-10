Fog, then peeks of sun, then a quick storm: Midweek in the Brazos Valley

After a foggy, soupy start to Tuesday, we're set to get some peeks of sun through the afternoon. Right now, it looks like we're in for the same type of setup for Wednesday and Thursday, with a couple small changes.

Each day, it doesn't look to unreasonable to expect a quick round of isolated storms to pop up in the late afternoon, especially today. These will be difficult to pinpoint until they develop - most of us will miss out on these downpours. An afternoon near 80 with a healthy breath of gulf moisture will greet you out the door getting off work.

Through Thursday, the chance for storms is there each day, but a low end severe risk will likely remain to our north. It will be worth watching over the course of the next couple days exactly where this upper level energy sets up, but right now, more favorable dynamics for a strong storm or two look to stay away from our neck of the woods.

Instead, a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out each afternoon, and if it is calm enough in the morning, expect a couple more pop up areas of fog on the morning drive.

Still waiting: That low out west? Once it reaches land (late Wednesday) we should begin to get a much clearer picture of its impact on our weekend weather. At the moment, scattered showers, a couple storms, and cool wind NOT reaching our area look like the move.