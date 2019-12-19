Food poisoning cases linked to hard-boiled eggs sold in bulk

Health officials investigating a food poisoning outbreak say pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems should avoid store-bought hard-boiled eggs.

The listeria outbreak has been linked to a Georgia company, Almark Foods.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states - Texas, Florida, Maine, South Carolina and Pennsylvania - have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas.

The agency says its investigation indicates peeled, hard-boiled eggs sold in bulk to food service operators are a likely source.

The warning does not apply to the company’s hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers.

