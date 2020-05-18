Food service member at Brenham ISD tests positive for COVID-19

Brenham ISD says a food service member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the employee worked at Brenham High School May 12 and May 13 but was not involved in the distribution of boxed meals.

Brenham ISD says members of the food service team who had contact with the staff member are now quarantining for 14 days. The food preparation area is also being cleaned and sanitized.

In a statement, Brenham ISD said safety is paramount as their food services team works to ensure students have what they need throughout the school closure. All items included in the boxed meals are pre-packaged. Their certified food service staff members wear gloves and masks to prepare meals and the food preparation area is sanitized after each use. Social distancing protocols are followed at all times.

“The Brenham ISD child nutrition department has been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson.

“Words can’t express our gratitude for these staff members, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver a critical service to our students during this uncertain time."

Brenham ISD will continue the distribution of boxed meals each Wednesday as part of the summer feeding program.

Distribution will continue at Brenham High School from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a final distribution on Wednesday, June 24.