Local soccer organization hosting charity tournament for El Paso victim

Football for the Future is hosting a community soccer tournament on Saturday to support Javier Rodriguez, the youngest victim in the El Paso shooting.

The nonprofit organization's founder, Carlos Espina, says he was emotionally moved to help.

“When I first saw it, I started crying for a while and just thought of ways we could help,” Espina said.

Javier was an active soccer player in his El Paso community. Espina said after seeing a Facebook post about Javier, he contacted the El Paso Soccer Club, and reached out to Javier’s family.

“They agreed a soccer tournament would be a really good way to not only honor him but also raise funds," Espina said.

The tournament takes place on Saturday at Pro Soccer Complex in Bryan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All proceeds of the tournament will benefit Javier‘s family. The admission for the event is $5.00. Espina says anyone is welcomed to attend and any amount makes a difference.

“It won’t fix the situation, nothing will,” Espina said. “Hopefully we’ll provide a little bit of help and optimism in these moments.”

Leo Garcia owns the complex. He says it was an easy yes to open the fields for the tournament.

“I’m happy to do this for the Hispanic community," Garcia said.“I hope many people come.”

Jorge Ruiz will participate in the charity soccer tournament. Ruiz says what gathering together says about the community.

"Countless times we have risen to the occasion," Ruiz said. "This is another prime example of what the community can truly do.”

Espina mother's Adriana adds what gathering people quickly for a cause says about the Bryan-College Station community.

“It brings me joy that even though it happened somewhere else, we can get together and support people from a tragedy like this one," Adriana said.

If you are interested in attending the event or support Javier, please scroll down to the related links section.

