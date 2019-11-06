Forget what it feels like at sunrise! Grab a big coat for Thursday

A cool feel is in the air Thursday morning. Brazos Valley thermometers start the day in the upper 50s and low 60s. With the humidity on hand, you will likely be comfortable to walk outside without a coat.

That will be a terrible idea several hours later.

The next cold front is slated to reach the Brazos Valley just after lunchtime, and this one is expected to be a doozy.

Midday low-to-mid 70s quickly fall to the 50s with the arrival of a brisk north wind. That same wind is expected to gust 25-30mph through afternoon hours and into the overnight. With a blustery wind on hand, you are dressing and preparing for it to feel like the 40s when you get out of work at 5pm.

To add insult to the injury of this cold invasion, scattered, wind-blown light rain / mist / drizzle is expected as temperatures fall. Thursday afternoon is expected to be a blustery, cold, soggy mess.

Sure the rain chance is high, but for most, this is more of a nuisance event. Rainfall totals are only expected between 0.10" and 0.50" for much of the area by Friday morning.

